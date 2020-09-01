Sept. 1 fire watch for San Benito County

SCU Lightning Complex Fire at 390,157 acres burned and 70% contained.

Several regional fires surrounding San Benito County continue to burn as of Sept. 1. There are currently no evacuation orders or warnings for San Benito.

The fires include:

River Fire in Salinas—48,088 acres and 96% contained as of Aug. 31

Carmel Fire in Monterey County—6,905 acres and 98% contained as of 7:25 a.m.

CZU Lightning Complex in Santa Cruz/San Mateo—85,218 acres and 43% contained as of 7:34 a.m.

SCU Lightning Complex in Santa Clara/Alameda/Contra Costa/San Joaquin/Stanislaus counties—390,157 acres and 70% contained as of 3:28 p.m.

More information is available at the Cal Fire Incidents web page.

The SCU Lightning Complex Fire is the closest to San Benito County, with an evacuation warning north of the county line in Santa Clara County. Check the Cal Fire Evacuation Map to view the affected areas (yellow is an evacuation warning, red is an evacuation order).

Police and fire representatives—including those from the Hollister Fire Department and San Benito Sheriff’s Office—meet several times a day to look at the risk of the fire for neighboring communities. The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office provides updates on Facebook.

For information on how to prepare for a wildfire, visit Cal Fire’s Ready for Wildfire website.

Air Quality

Air quality for Sept. 1 is listed as good (45 in Hollister and 21 at Pinnacles) as of 3:30 p.m.

Air quality can change throughout the day and the most update information can be found here: http://air.mbard.org

Weather

Morning fog lifting to sunshine and highs in the 80s is forecast through Saturday followed by several days of temperatures in the 90s.

Road Closures

Local Resources

