Sept. 10 fire watch for San Benito County

SCU Lightning Complex - 396,624 acres and 97% contained as of 6:36 a.m. Full containment is expected on Sept. 12.

Several regional fires surrounding San Benito County continue to burn as of Sept. 10. There are currently no evacuation orders or warnings for San Benito.

The fires include:

CZU Lightning Complex in Santa Cruz/San Mateo—86,509 acres and 84% contained as of 7:16 a.m.

SCU Lightning Complex in Santa Clara/Alameda/Contra Costa/San Joaquin/Stanislaus counties—396,624 acres and 97% contained as of 6:36 a.m. Full containment is expected on Sept. 12.

More information is available at the Cal Fire Incidents web page.

For information on how to prepare for a wildfire, visit Cal Fire’s Ready for Wildfire website.

Fire Updates

Cal Fire Incidents

Cal Fire Evacuation Map

Cal Fire Facebook

Cal Fire BEU Facebook and Twitter (San Benito/Monterey Unit)

Cal Fire SCU Facebook and Twitter (Santa Clara Unit)

Cal Fire SZU Facebook (San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit)

Cal Fire/Fresno County Fire Facebook

Check Cal Fire Facebook pages for daily live updates.

Air Quality

Air quality for Sept. 10 is listed as good to moderate (82 in Hollister and 25 at Pinnacles) as of 3:15 p.m.

Air quality can change throughout the day and the most update information can be found here: http://air.mbard.org

Weather

The National Weather Service forecasts day time high temperatures in the 70s and 80s for the next week. With early morning fog burning off to sunshine and partly cloudy.

National Weather Service

Road Closures

Many roads in and around fires are closed. Up to date Caltrans information can be found here:

Quickmap

Local Resources

San Benito County Sheriff Facebook (831) 636- 4080

Hollister Fire Department Facebook (831) 636-4325

San Benito County Office of Emergency Services Facebook (831) 696-4168

Hollister Police Department Facebook (831) 636-4330