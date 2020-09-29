Sept. 29 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

1,348 people have tested positive since February, 31 are active patients, 1,306 have recovered and 11 have died; the county’s current positivity rate is 7.5%; outdoor playgrounds can open with modifications.

As of 3:34 p.m. on Sept. 29, 1,348 people in San Benito County have tested positive for the coronavirus since February. Thirty-one are active patients, 1,306 have recovered and 11 have died. The county’s current positivity rate is 7.5%. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Openings

Outdoor Playgrounds Can Open with Modifications

From the County of San Benito:

Outdoor Playground Definition:

Fully outdoors

Publicly accessible

Free to enter and use

Operated by a city, state, county, or federal government

Designed primarily to serve nearby residents within a half a mile

Can provide state-mandated outdoor space for preschools (which could be scheduled in advance to avoid overlapping use)

Typically includes recreational equipment, like play structures, slides, swings, etc. intended to enrich children’s physical health and development

Visitors to outdoor community playgrounds must comply with the following requirements:

Face masks over the mouth and nose are required for everyone two years of age or older with caregiver supervision at all times to ensure face mask use. Do not use the playground when different households are unable to maintain a physical distance of six feet or when the capacity limit has been reached. Caregivers must monitor to keep adults and children from different households at least six feet apart. Consider coming on different times or days to avoid wait times and potential crowded times. No eating or drinking in playground, to ensure face masks are worn at all times. Wash or sanitize hands before and after using the playground. Elderly and persons with underlying medical conditions should avoid playground when others are present. Limit visit to 30 minutes per day when others are present

Note: Facility operators should download and print this flyer to post at all outdoor playgrounds.

All playground facilities operators should review and follow these recommendations:

An adult must actively supervise each child at all times to make sure that children two years of age or older keep their face covering over their nose and mouth and stay six feet away from adults and children outside their household. Children who are supervised by the same adult must stay together in the same play area or play structure at all times, to allow active supervision. If an infant or child requires attention (nursing, diapering) that precludes an adult from actively supervising other children using the playground, the adult should ask the other children to leave the play structure/area and stay by the adult’s side until needed care is complete. People standing outside the playground, including people waiting to enter the playground, should remain six feet away from areas of the playground used by children and adults. Maintain six-foot distancing between children and adults from different households including children using or waiting to use play structures or play areas, and families waiting to enter the playground. Increase cleaning of frequently touched surfaces, daily as practicable. To the extent feasible, provide handwashing stations or sanitizer to facilitate hand hygiene, especially during times of heavy usage. Use a hand sanitizer containing (60% ethanol or 70% isopropanol). Never use hand sanitizers with methanol due to its high toxicity to both children and adults. Post the maximum number of children allowed at the entrance of each playground. Determine and post the maximum occupancy of each play structure, (e.g., climbing structures, slides, swings, spinning structures, and sand areas) with six foot vertical and horizontal distancing. Determine and post the maximum occupancy for supervising adults to ensure that each adult can maintain six feet of distance from other adults and children. Provide directions on how to wait in line when maximum playground occupancy has been reached. Mark playgrounds to help children and adults maintain six-foot distancing. Mark spaces for families to stand while waiting to enter the playground. The spaces should be far enough apart to allow six feet of distance between households

For play structures or play areas that can hold more than one child while allowing six-foot distancing:

Post the maximum number of children allowed on each structure/in each area to allow six-foot distancing vertically and horizontally.

For play structures or areas that can hold more than one child, consider marking with tape or other visual indicators to help children assess whether they are six feet apart.

Mark designated spaces six feet apart for children to stand while waiting to use a play structure/area.

Additional Considerations

If there is a pre-scheduled activity that will access the playground, the playground must be closed to the broader public during that time.

Childcare programs, schools, out-of-school time programs and other programs for children and youth where children must remain in cohorts may not use playgrounds during times when they are open to the public. However, if the playground operator permits, the childcare, school or other program may reserve a time for the exclusive use of the playground by the program. While on the playground, cohorts should maintain separation and avoid mixing.

The updated guidance can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/.For any local questions or concerns you can email publichealthreferral@cosb.us or call 831-636-4113

Resources

The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health:

24-hour Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 or text 838255

24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 or click Chat Now

Call 911 if you or the person you are helping is in immediate danger.

The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services from Cal/OSHA.

Contact Cal/OSHA at 844-522-6734.

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages.

Jimmy Panetta

Anna Caballero

Robert Rivas

Kamala Harris

Diane Feinstein

State of California: https://covid19.ca.gov/ https://covid19.ca.gov/es/

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Childcare

Meals for seniors

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1133 San Felipe Rd. in Hollister. Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m. 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister Sign-ups not required To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520.

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA hhsa.cosb.us apply online at www.c4yourself.com 831-636-4180.

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online 831-638-3306.

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food City of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano recreation@hollister.ca.gov 831-636-4390.

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online 831-638-3306.

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

