Sept. 3 fire watch for San Benito County

SCU Lightning Complex at 391,578 acres burned and 78% contained.

Several regional fires surrounding San Benito County continue to burn as of Sept. 3. There are currently no evacuation orders or warnings for San Benito.

The fires include:

River Fire in Salinas—48,088 acres and 97% contained as of 7:30 a.m. on 9/2

Carmel Fire in Monterey County—6,905 acres and 98% contained as of 7:25 a.m. on 9/2

CZU Lightning Complex in Santa Cruz/San Mateo—85,746 acres and 48% contained as of 7:36 a.m.

SCU Lightning Complex in Santa Clara/Alameda/Contra Costa/San Joaquin/Stanislaus counties—391,578 acres and 78% contained as of 6:44 a.m.

More information is available at the Cal Fire Incidents web page.

Police and fire representatives—including those from the Hollister Fire Department and San Benito Sheriff’s Office—meet to look at the risk of the fire for neighboring communities. The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office provides updates on Facebook.

For information on how to prepare for a wildfire, visit Cal Fire’s Ready for Wildfire website.

Fire Updates

Cal Fire Incidents

Cal Fire Evacuation Map

Cal Fire Facebook

Cal Fire BEU Facebook and Twitter (San Benito/Monterey Unit)

Cal Fire SCU Facebook and Twitter (Santa Clara Unit)

Cal Fire SZU Facebook (San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit)

Cal Fire/Fresno County Fire Facebook

Check Cal Fire Facebook pages for daily live updates.

Air Quality

Air quality for Sept. 3 is listed as good to moderate (65 in Hollister and 46 at Pinnacles) as of 3:30 p.m.

Air quality can change throughout the day and the most update information can be found here: http://air.mbard.org

Weather

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch in effect for areas away from the coast beginning Saturday, Sept. 5 and lasting into Monday, Sept. 7. Temperatures on Sept. 6-7 could reach triple digits. Temperatures expected to begin dropping Sept. 8.

National Weather Service

Road Closures

Many roads in and around fires are closed. Up to date Caltrans information can be found here: Quickmap

Local Resources

San Benito County Sheriff Facebook (831) 636- 4080

Hollister Fire Department Facebook (831) 636-4325

San Benito County Office of Emergency Services Facebook (831) 696-4168

Hollister Police Department Facebook (831) 636-4330