Sept. 9 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

1,209 people have tested positive since February, 13,153 tested in total, 74 are active patients, 1,125 have recovered and 10 have died.

As of 4:21 p.m. on Sept. 9, 1,209 people in San Benito County have tested positive for the coronavirus since February, with 13,153 tested in total. Seventy-four are active patients, 1,125 have recovered and 10 have died. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

High positivity and case rates keeps county from advancing in state’s reopening guidelines—San Benito and 32 other counties are under maximum restrictions.

Agriculture, Ranching, Animal Husbandry

From USDA:

Deadline Approaching for USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program Application

Deadline is Sept. 11

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) reminds farmers and ranchers that the deadline to apply for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) is Sept. 11, 2020. This program provides direct relief to producers who faced price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19.

“FSA offers several options for farmers and ranchers to apply for CFAP, including a call center where employees can answer your questions and help you get started on your application,” said Richard Fordyce, Farm Service Agency administrator. “With only two weeks before the deadline, now is the time to check out the resources on our website and contact the call center or your local office for your last-minute questions.”

Over 160 commodities are eligible for CFAP, including certain non-specialty crops, livestock, dairy, wool, specialty crops, eggs, aquaculture, and nursery crops and cut flowers. All eligible commodities, payment rates, and calculations can be found on farmers.gov/cfap.

Customers seeking one-on-one support with the CFAP application process can call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer general assistance. This is a recommended first step before a producer engages the team at the FSA county office at their local USDA Service Center.

Producers have several options for applying to the CFAP program by the Sept. 11 deadline:

Using an online portal, accessible at farmers.gov/cfap. This allows producers with secure USDA login credentials, known as eAuthentication, to certify eligible commodities online, digitally sign applications, and submit directly to the local USDA Service Center.

Completing the application form using our CFAP Application Generator and Payment Calculator found at farmers.gov/cfap. This Excel workbook allows customers to input information specific to their operation to determine estimated payments and populate the application form, which can be printed, then signed, and submitted to their local USDA Service Center.

Downloading the AD-3114 application form from farmers.gov/cfap and manually completing the form to submit to the local USDA Service Center by mail, electronically, or by hand delivery to an office drop box. In some limited cases, the office may be open for in-person business by appointment. Visit farmers.gov/coronavirus/service-center-status to check the status of your local office.

USDA Service Centers can also work with producers to complete and securely transmit digitally signed applications through two commercially available tools: Box and OneSpan. Producers who are interested in digitally signing their applications should notify their local service centers when calling to discuss the CFAP application process. You can learn more about these solutions at farmers.gov/mydocs.

All other eligibility forms, such as those related to adjusted gross income and payment information, can be downloaded from farmers.gov/cfap/apply. For existing FSA customers, these documents are likely already on file.

All USDA Service Centers are open for business, including some that are open to visitors to conduct business in person by appointment only. All Service Center visitors wishing to conduct business with FSA, Natural Resources Conservation Service or any other Service Center agency should call ahead and schedule an appointment. Service Centers that are open for appointments will pre-screen visitors based on health concerns or recent travel, and visitors must adhere to social distancing guidelines. Visitors are also required to wear a face covering during their appointment. Our program delivery staff will be in the office, and they will be working with our producers in the office, by phone and using online tools. More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.

Business

From Senator Anna M. Caballero’s office:

Senator Anna M. Caballero joined Governor Gavin Newsom in signing key legislation aimed at helping to provide significant assistance to small businesses—many of whom are minority and women owned—struggling due to COVID-19. Senate Bill 1447 provides a direct incentive through tax credits to small businesses who hire employees, including those who previously worked with them for years. At a time when many small businesses are debating whether they will ever re-open or be able to come back to their pre-COVID size, the message is clear: small businesses need our support more than ever.

Senator Caballero said, “During this unprecedented economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the State of California must help small business owners to rebuild. Small businesses make up the backbone of our economy, and can be a great engine to decrease statewide record unemployment. SB 1447 puts people back to work and allows small businesses that have suffered declining revenues to start hiring again.”

Caballero continued, “this is a tough time, and we’ve asked everybody to make sacrifices both personally and professionally. In terms of the business community- they are looking for hope, they are looking for leadership and they are looking for resources to help make them successful. This tax credit will be tremendously important in doing just that.”

SB 1447 further expands California’s assistance programs for small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic by establishing a hiring tax credit for eligible small businesses that can be applied against income tax liabilities (personal or corporate), or sales and use taxes liabilities.

The event was live-streamed at noon, and can be viewed on both Governor Newsom’s social media platforms as well as those of Senator Caballero.

Senator Anna M. Caballero represents the 12th Senate District, composed of Merced, Madera and San Benito Counties and portions of Fresno, Monterey and Stanislaus Counties.

Resources

The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health:

24-hour Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 or text 838255

24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 or click Chat Now

Call 911 if you or the person you are helping is in immediate danger.

The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services from Cal/OSHA.

Contact Cal/OSHA at 844-522-6734.

Childcare

Meals for seniors

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1133 San Felipe Rd. in Hollister. Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m. 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister Sign-ups not required To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520.

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA hhsa.cosb.us apply online at www.c4yourself.com 831-636-4180.

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online 831-638-3306.

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food City of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano recreation@hollister.ca.gov 831-636-4390.

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online 831-638-3306.

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

