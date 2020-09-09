Sept. 9 fire watch for San Benito County

Several regional fires surrounding San Benito County continue to burn as of Sept. 9. There are currently no evacuation orders or warnings for San Benito.
The fires include:
- CZU Lightning Complex in Santa Cruz/San Mateo—86,509 acres and 83% contained as of 8:14 a.m.
- SCU Lightning Complex in Santa Clara/Alameda/Contra Costa/San Joaquin/Stanislaus counties—396,624 acres and 96% contained as of 12:21 p.m. Full containment is expected on Sept. 12.
More information is available at the Cal Fire Incidents web page.
For information on how to prepare for a wildfire, visit Cal Fire’s Ready for Wildfire website.
Fire Updates
Cal Fire BEU Facebook and Twitter (San Benito/Monterey Unit)
Cal Fire SCU Facebook and Twitter (Santa Clara Unit)
Cal Fire SZU Facebook (San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit)
Cal Fire/Fresno County Fire Facebook
Check Cal Fire Facebook pages for daily live updates.
Air Quality
Air quality for Sept. 9 is listed as good to moderate (58 in Hollister and 26 at Pinnacles) as of 3:30 p.m.
Air quality can change throughout the day and the most update information can be found here: http://air.mbard.org
Weather
The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures in the 80s for the next week. With early morning fog burning off to sunshine and partly cloudy.
Road Closures
Many roads in and around fires are closed. Up to date Caltrans information can be found here:
Local Resources
San Benito County Sheriff Facebook (831) 636- 4080
Hollister Fire Department Facebook (831) 636-4325
San Benito County Office of Emergency Services Facebook (831) 696-4168
Hollister Police Department Facebook (831) 636-4330