Library cards empower people and fuel lifelong learning.

This article was contributed by the San Benito County Free Library.

Did you know that September is Library Card Sign-up Month? The San Benito County Free Library joins the American Library Association and libraries nationwide in celebrating the empowerment that comes with signing up for your very own library card. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.

Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to job searching and skill-building resources, helping transform lives and communities through information and education. At the San Benito County Free Library, you’ll find a wide variety of educational resources and activities, including online encyclopedias for students of all ages; research articles and materials; ebooks and audiobooks; streaming movies, television shows, and music; free access to popular magazine and newspaper articles, and much more! For a full listing of educational resources and activities freely available to you with a San Benito County Free Library card, visit the library’s website at http://www.sbcfl.org or call the library at (831) 636-4107.

To sign up for a library card, please visit https://catalog.sbcfl.org/cgi-bin/koha/opac-memberentry.pl. Library staff will contact you with your library card information so that you can have immediate access to the library’s online resources and send your card to you in the mail.

During the month of September, the San Benito County Free Library is celebrating Library Card Sign-Up month with a special window display (drive by the library at 470 Fifth Street in Hollister to check it out), by mailing each community member who registers for a new library card during the month of September a special small gift along with their library card, and hosting an online superhero photo contest.

Community members and families can participate in the online photo contest by posting a photo of themselves in their best superhero poses while holding their library card. Tag the San Benito County Free Library (@sbcfl) on Facebook and/or Instagram. Photos can also be emailed to library@cosb.us. All participants will be entered into a drawing for a Barnes & Noble gift card. Winners will be announced on Sept. 30.