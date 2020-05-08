Shelter order moves into Stage Two

Expansion to be phased in gradually for lower-risk businesses.

Information provided by the County of San Benito.

The state of California is moving into Stage Two of its re-opening roadmap for the coronavirus pandemic, where some lower-risk workplaces can gradually open with adaptations. The state has issued guidance to help these workplaces reopen safely, according to a recent release.

Adaptations that need to be made before Stage Two workplaces can open include modifications such as curbside pickup at retail locations.

The release said the following can open with modifications on May 8: Curbside retail, including but not limited to: bookstores, jewelry stores, toy stores, clothing stores, shoe stores, home and furnishing stores, sporting goods stores, antique stores, music stores, florists. Note : this will be phased-in, starting first with curbside pickup and delivery only until further notice.

Supply chains supporting the above businesses, in manufacturing and logistical sectors, including but not limited to inventory, transportation, storage/warehousing.

According to the release, the Stage Two expansion will be phased in gradually. Counties are required to complete a COVID-19 County Variance Attestation Form prior to moving to the second phase of Stage Two. San Benito County is currently working on this form, the release said.

Additional business types that can open later in Stage Two include, but aren’t limited to:

Destination retail, including shopping malls and swap meets

Personal services, limited to: car washes, pet grooming, tanning facilities, and landscape gardening

Office-based businesses (telework remains strongly encouraged)

Dine-in restaurants (other facility amenities, like bars or gaming areas, are not permitted)

Schools and childcare facilities

Outdoor museums and open gallery spaces

Not included in Stage One or Two are higher-risk workplaces, such as: Personal services such as nail salons, tattoo parlors, gyms and fitness studios

Hospitality services, such as bars and lounges

Entertainment venues, such as movie theaters, gaming facilities and pro sports

Indoor museums, kids museums and gallery spaces, zoos, and libraries

Community centers, including public pools, playgrounds, and picnic areas

Religious services and cultural ceremonies

Nightclubs

Concert venues

Festivals

Theme parks

Hotels/Lodging for leisure and tourism

Before reopening, all facilities must:

Perform a detailed risk assessment and implement a site-specific protection plan

Train employees on how to limit the spread of COVID-19, including how to screen themselves for symptoms and stay home if they have them

Implement individual control measures and screenings

Implement disinfecting protocols

Implement physical distancing guidelines