Shelter order moves into Stage Two

Information provided by the County of San Benito.
The state of California is moving into Stage Two of its re-opening roadmap for the coronavirus pandemic, where some lower-risk workplaces can gradually open with adaptations. The state has issued guidance to help these workplaces reopen safely, according to a recent release.
Adaptations that need to be made before Stage Two workplaces can open include modifications such as curbside pickup at retail locations.
The release said the following can open with modifications on May 8:
- Curbside retail, including but not limited to: bookstores, jewelry stores, toy stores, clothing stores, shoe stores, home and furnishing stores, sporting goods stores, antique stores, music stores, florists. Note: this will be phased-in, starting first with curbside pickup and delivery only until further notice.
- Supply chains supporting the above businesses, in manufacturing and logistical sectors, including but not limited to inventory, transportation, storage/warehousing.
According to the release, the Stage Two expansion will be phased in gradually. Counties are required to complete a COVID-19 County Variance Attestation Form prior to moving to the second phase of Stage Two. San Benito County is currently working on this form, the release said.
Additional business types that can open later in Stage Two include, but aren’t limited to:
- Destination retail, including shopping malls and swap meets
- Personal services, limited to: car washes, pet grooming, tanning facilities, and landscape gardening
- Office-based businesses (telework remains strongly encouraged)
- Dine-in restaurants (other facility amenities, like bars or gaming areas, are not permitted)
- Schools and childcare facilities
- Outdoor museums and open gallery spaces
Not included in Stage One or Two are higher-risk workplaces, such as:
- Personal services such as nail salons, tattoo parlors, gyms and fitness studios
- Hospitality services, such as bars and lounges
- Entertainment venues, such as movie theaters, gaming facilities and pro sports
- Indoor museums, kids museums and gallery spaces, zoos, and libraries
- Community centers, including public pools, playgrounds, and picnic areas
- Religious services and cultural ceremonies
- Nightclubs
- Concert venues
- Festivals
- Theme parks
- Hotels/Lodging for leisure and tourism
Before reopening, all facilities must:
- Perform a detailed risk assessment and implement a site-specific protection plan
- Train employees on how to limit the spread of COVID-19, including how to screen themselves for symptoms and stay home if they have them
- Implement individual control measures and screenings
- Implement disinfecting protocols
- Implement physical distancing guidelines