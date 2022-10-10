Shelton Insurance to hold health insurance town hall Oct. 17

The free event is scheduled for Oct. 17 in English and Oct. 24 in Spanish.

Information provided by Shelton Insurance

Shelton Insurance announced it is holding a town hall discussion Oct. 17 on individuals, family and senior health care benefits. The free event is scheduled to take place at the Veterans Memorial Building, located at 649 San Benito Street in Hollister at 6:30 p.m.

“Shelton Insurance will review how our health care insurance market works,” the release said. “Discussing most common concerns and questions. What to consider when selecting a plan and how to choose the best plan for your individual needs.”

The release said a similar town hall is scheduled for Oct. 24 in Spanish, also at 6:30 p.m.