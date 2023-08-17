This article was written by BenitoLink intern by Vivian Guadalupe Sierra

A body was found the afternoon of Aug. 8 near the San Benito River adjacent to the 100 block of River Parkway, according to Sergeant Bryan Penney with the San Benito County Sheriff’s Department.

Penney said Jarrod Arballo, 44, was discovered by friends and members of the homeless community who live nearby.

Penney said there is reason to believe that Arballo was a San Benito County resident. However, no other information is known at this time.

“Through interview and investigation, we discovered that he was homeless and lived and stayed in the riverbed,” said Penney.

He said that Arballo’s next of kin were notified and the cause of death is unknown. There was no obvious sign of foul play, according to Penney, who said police were conducting a non-criminal investigation.

“More information regarding Arballo’s cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office,” said Penney.

