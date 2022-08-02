Sheriffs make an arrest near Monterey RV Park

Sheriff's Office found suspected cocaine, suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Information provided by San Benito County Sheriff’s Office

The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office announced it made an arrest for possession of a firearm, suspected methamphetamine, suspected cocaine and fentanyl. The Sheriff’s Office did not identified the person who was arrested.

According to the announcement on social media, on July 30 around 2:30 a.m. Sgt.. Mull and Deputy Zanella performed a vehicle check near the front entrance of the Monterey RV Park on 1400 Hwy. 101.

The sheriffs’ office said Mull and Zanella located a hidden compartment under the console, which contained a firearm, suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, and a large number of M-30 fentanyl pills. They later determined there to be 135.97 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 9.15 grams of suspected cocaine, and 349 pills of fentanyl.