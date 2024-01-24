Lea este articulo en español aqui.

The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office announced it detained two females for attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon on Jan. 23.

According to a news release, at approximately 3:18 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in a section of the San Benito riverbed near Fourth Street and San Juan Hollister Road. It adds that deputies located a female victim who was living in the riverbed.

“The female victim had sustained a single stab wound to the upper chest,” the release said. “Deputies administered medical aid and called for Hollister Fire and an ambulance, who responded. The female victim was transported to a trauma center for further medical treatment.”

Commander Adam Lobdell told BenitoLink the victim, who sustained life-threatening injuries, was transported to Natividad Trauma Center in Salinas.

According to the release, deputies detained two female suspects who were leaving the area and found them to be in possession of a knife consistent with what was used in the stabbing.

“The investigation revealed the two detained suspects had allegedly responded to the victim’s tent and began to slash the victim’s tent, while the female victim was inside,” the news release said. “The victim confronted the two suspects. The female victim was reported to have been held down and then stabbed at least one time in the upper torso.”

Lobdell said the two apprehended suspects are not known as part of the county’s homeless population, but that there are “indications that they suffer homelessness in other counties.”

It added the female suspects were transported and booked into the San Benito County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office did not immediately responded to BenitoLink’s inquiry if the suspects are also homeless.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office on our anonymous tip-line at (831) 636-4080. Or you can TEXT-A-TIP to 888777 by typing TIP SBCSO followed by your message. To Sign up for NIXLE ALERTS text SBCSO to 888777 and follow the prompts.