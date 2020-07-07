SJB Council seeks member of public to serve on Urban Growth Boundary Committee

Interested residents can fill out attached application and turn it in at City Hall.

Information provided by the city of San Juan Bautista.

The San Juan Bautista City Council is forming a committee to re-establish the city’s Urban Growth Boundary and would like to include a member of the public.

Any resident of the city of San Juan Bautista interested in participating can complete the attached application form (see PDF below) and drop it in the grey box outside City Hall, located at 311 Second Street.

The matter will be addressed by the City Council at a July 14 meeting accessible by Zoom.