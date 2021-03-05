Job opening in SJB for library technician/office helper

Position is open until filled. First selection to occur March 29.

Information provided by the City of San Juan Bautista.

The city of San Juan Bautista has a job opening for a library technician/office helper in City Hall.

According to a recent release, the job is flexible part time at 4-15 hours per week, with a pay rate of $15-17 per hour. Applicants must have good customer service skills, be pleasant, reliable, and be able to pass a background check.

The job performs a variety of entry level, technical duties in providing assistance to library patrons related to the circulation desk and processing of new materials. Additionally, applicants must be willing to assist city staff with filing, data input, backup on telephones, and other duties as needed.

The job requires experience with, or ability to learn, accounting software programs.

Minimum Qualifications: Graduation from high school or completion of some college course work.

Desirable: Background in general office and computer practices; one year of experience performing the above or related duties; or an equivalent combination of education and experience. Bilingual (Spanish/English) preferred. Must provide references.

Applicants can send cover letters and resumes to:

Human Resources, City of San Juan Bautista

P.O. Box 1420, San Juan Bautista, CA 95045

Or email to deputycityclerk@san-juan-bautista.ca.us

