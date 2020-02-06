SJB Mayor and Vice Mayor attend League of CA Cities Conference

Mary Edge and Leslie Jordan joined more than 160 newly elected city officials in Sacramento on Jan. 22-24.

Information provided by the city of San Juan Bautista .

San Juan Bautista Mayor Mary V. Edge and Vice Mayor Leslie Q. Jordan joined more than 160 newly elected city officials at the League of California Cities’ New Mayors and Council Members Academy in Sacramento on Jan. 22-24. During the meeting, attendees were introduced to the League’s top strategic priorities, which seek to address many critical issues facing cities: housing, homelessness, pension sustainability, disaster preparedness, and public safety.

According to a recent release, the annual event provides tools and information that help city officials effectively govern, including government finance, running effective council meetings, and legal responsibilities and obligations.

“This training was an invaluable experience to help guide me as a public servant, and I look forward to implementing what I learned and provide a positive impact in my community,” Edge said. “The session topics were relevant to what’s happening in the city of San Juan Bautista and the speakers were highly knowledgeable and experienced.”

The academy sessions included a briefing and discussion on top priorities facing California cities in 2020, the importance of working closely with legislators to advance local priorities, and the Census 2020 and possible changes to legislative district lines after redistricting reform.

On the second day of the academy, League President John F. Dunbar and League Executive Director Carolyn Coleman thanked the mayors and council members for their commitment to serving their constituents, and shared how engaging with the league can help them be stronger advocates for their communities as well as unite and amplify California cities’ voices in Sacramento.

Sessions also focused on the importance of maintaining a structurally balanced budget and financial policies, land use policies, manager-council relationship building, communications and civic engagement.

Vice Mayor Jordan and Mayor Edge attended a special session on Friday entitled “How to Build and Maintain the Public’s Trust: Practical Ethics and the Law.” This session provided attendees with certification to meet the state’s mandatory ethics training requirement for locally elected officials.