SJB Planning Commission rejects roof design for gas station island

Owner will return in July with an alternative that reflects town character.

After deliberating for nearly an hour on June 3, the San Juan Bautista Planning Commission rejected a change to the roof design of the gas station island at the corner of Highway 156 and the Alameda. Owner Harvey Dadwal is expected to return before commissioners with an alternative design in July.

Acting as city engineer, David Mack with Harris and Associates told commissioners that Dadwal was changing the design to install solar panels in order to offset some development costs while keeping the panels out of plain view. He also said the design would mitigate any glare for residents and motorists on Highway 156.

While the current roof design for the gas station island is a full-pitched canopy, the latest design is flat, similar to the Valero gas station on Monterey Road.

Dadwal said that the state requires any new commercial developments to have solar panels, and that he cannot install them on the main building because the roof is planned to be occupied by electrical equipment. The California Public Utilities Commission adopted the California Energy Efficiency Strategic Plan in 2008, whose goal for new commercial developments is to have zero net energy by 2030.

“There won’t be any space left to accommodate the solar panels,” Dadwal said.

While commissioners voiced support for incorporating renewable energy into the project, they were against the flat roof because they said it looked generic and did not go with San Juan Bautista’s historic style.

“The original design looks like they might have spent some time on it because it looks less Highway 5 and a little more mission style,” said Commissioner Scott Freels.

Residents who spoke during public comment were split on whether aesthetics outweighed the benefits of renewable energy. The city banned single-use plastics in February.

“I like the original design better than this one, but in keeping with San Juan now being green I understand how important the solar panels are and they were giving that message when we put them in front of our school,” said Jill Pagaran, chairwoman of the San Juan Committee. “What’s the difference?”

Commissioner Yolanda Delgado said the panels at San Juan School were taken down because of problems with how they were angled.

Resident Cara Vonk said aesthetics were important because the gas station was located in a gateway to the historic downtown district, Fremont Peak State Park, the De Anza Trail, and the St. Francis Retreat.

“The gas station should have some character and at least try to blend with our historic town,” Vonk said. “It’s really ugly.”

Dadwal said the problem with installing solar panels in the original roof design was that the canopy does not face south, where it would get the most sunlight throughout the year. Therefore, the panels would be less efficient.

Asked if the gas station island could be rotated to face south, Mack said that would not be a minor change and would require redesigning the entire development. He also said some solar technology can be expensive and drive up development costs.

Dadwal agreed to come back in July with a design that better fits San Juan Bautista’s style. If a new design is denied, the developer must build the original design, Mack clarified.

