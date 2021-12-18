SJB Rotary announces holiday parade results

Inaka Restaurant awarded as the judge's favorite.

Inaka Japanese Restaurant rode in a 'sushi boat' in their first Holiday of Lights Parade. Photo by Jenny Mendolla Arbizu.

Information provided by the Rotary Club of San Juan Bautista

The Rotary Club of San Juan Bautista said it thanks the community and participants for the successful renewal of the Holiday Lights Parade.

“After taking a year off, it was great to see people lining the streets of San Juan’s historic downtown district,” the club said.

It added that there were many outstanding entries making judging very difficult.

Parade winners are:

Judges’ Favorite: Inaka Restaurant

Best Use of Lights: San Benito High School Band

Best Community Organization : Rancho Maze Middle School Band

Best Children's Entry: San Juan Home & School Club

Best Vehicle: A & N Plumbing

Honorable Mention: E Clampus Vitus

The event chair was Michele Huntoon, rotary member, and superintendent of the Aromas-San Juan Unified School District. Huntoon thanked rotary members for their work on the event.

“The success of this great community event is because of the hard work of our dedicated volunteers,” Huntoon said.

The Anzar High School Interact Club was outstanding in setting up the entry staging area at San Juan School.

Volunteers from the Rotary Club were: Heidi Balz, Annette Cain, Phil Esparza, Rosa Fernandez, John Ferreira, Cesar Flores, Paul Goodman, Luis Matchain, Stefany Mendez, Vick Morris, Jackie Munoz, Wayne Norton, Michael Reid, Jessie O’Malley-Solis, Jorge Terrones, and Art Testani.