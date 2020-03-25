Small Business Association now accepting loan applications for disaster and economic injury

Cal Coastal SBDC assisting with application process in San Benito and Monterey counties.

Information provided by the Economic Development Corporation of San Benito County.

In a March 24 release, the Economic Development Corporation of San Benito County said the Small Business Association (SBA) is now accepting loan applications for disaster and economic injury. To get started on an application, visit the Cal Coast Small Business Development Center website at https://calcoastalsbdc.com.

According to the release, Cal Coastal SBDC is a resource for one-on-one professional help with SBA loan applications. Cal Coastal services San Benito and Monterey counties, and is available at no cost to businesses. Staff and business advisors are available to assist by phone, email or video conference.

Individuals must be registered clients to receive no-fee services. To register, visit the Cal Coastal website, click the “Get Started” button and complete the registration for San Benito County businesses. Once completed, Cal Coastal staff will make contact to schedule next steps in the process.

For more information, call (831) 424-1099 ext. 3 or email sbdc@calcoastal.org. Toll free number is (855) 815-3833 ext. 3.