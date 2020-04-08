SNIP Bus receives additional medical vehicle

Donation will expand low-cost veterinary services.

The SNIP Bus mobile spay and neuter clinic has received an additional medical vehicle that will enable the nonprofit to expand the services it offers. The vehicle was donated by housecall veterinarian Mel White.

Everything in the vehicle, including an x-ray machine, will be removed and transferred to mobile clinics associated with Luke’s Legacy Foundation, another nonprofit that works to offer low-cost veterinary services started by SNIP Bus founder Melanie Scherer. SNIP Bus and LLF both operate in Monterey and San Benito counties.

“This is great because we have never had access to an x-ray machine before and will widen the possibilities of care,” said Scherer.

White, a Central Coast veterinarian since 1974, said he donated the vehicle because he had decided to retire.

“Unable to find anyone to take over the mobile veterinary clinic, I decided to donate the mobile clinic to Luke’s Legacy Foundation feeling that the clinic could still be useful,” he said.

Scherer said the vehicle will be used in Imperial County starting in May. In some cases, pet owners in the area have had to travel to Mexico to receive services.

Thanks to donors, SNIP Bus and LLF will be able to conduct maintenance on the vehicle’s engine and install a new air conditioner. The new mobile clinic is expected to provide medical services to about 100 animals per month.

“The need is great and everyone’s pet is their family member, and we treat all animals served as such!” Scherer said.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, SNIP Bus has taken three weeks off from hosting clinics to strategize and implement a strict COVID-19 protocol. Clinics are expected to resume on the Central Coast this month.

“During this crisis we have been inundated with calls with dire needs for local residents and their pets who do not know where else to turn during this time,” Scherer said.