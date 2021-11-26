SNIP spays and neuters 101 pets in 2021

The nonprofit hosted four clinics that were held between July and October.

SNIP Bus and crew provide spay and neuter services for pets and feral cats. Photo courtesy of SNIP Bus.

Information provided by SNIP Bus

SNIP Bus, the mobile pet clinic, announced that the with funding, in part by a Community Impact Grant from the Community Foundation for San Benito County, provided low-cost spay and neuter services to 101 pets of San Benito County in 2021.

“The need for low-cost spay and neuter is extremely strong in San Benito County, evidenced by residents who began lining up at 5 a.m. with their pets during past clinics,” the release said.

It added that the nonprofit held four clinics between July- October 2021. The clinics purpose are to reduce animal overpopulation and provide affordability and accessibility for pet owners in need.

“Rescue is not the only solution. We are working tirelessly to stop the core issue, reproduction of unwanted animals, by making low-cost spay/neuter clinics widely accessible in San Benito County,” SNIP Founder, Melanie Scherer said. “We are so grateful to The Community Foundation of San Benito County for helping us deepen our impact.”

SNIP was founded in Coachella Valley in June 2016 and said it has provided low-cost spay/neuter services to over 28,500 dogs and cats since its inception.

For additional information call 925-895-8531 or visit snipbus.org!