SNIP uses Community Foundation grant funds to provide spay and neuter services

Information provided by SNIP.

The Spay Neuter Imperative Project (SNIP) has partnered with the Community Foundation for San Benito County to continue bringing low-cost spaying and neutering to the region.

Funded in part by a Community Matching Impact Grant, the SNIP Bus has spayed 205 underserved dogs and cats across San Benito County. Numerous clinics were held between January-May 2020 to reduce animal overpopulation and provide affordability and accessibility for pet owners in need, according to a recent release.

Originally founded in the Coachella Valley in June 2016, SNIP has provided low-cost spay/neuter services to over 15,500 dogs and cats since its inception.

“Rescue is not the only solution. We are working tirelessly to stop the core issue, reproduction of unwanted animals, by making low-cost spay/neuter clinics widely accessible in San Benito County,” said founder Melanie Scherer. “We are so grateful to the Community Foundation of San Benito County for helping us deepen our impact.”

Despite being low-cost for pet owners, a single clinic costs SNIP about $3,000 to treat 26-32 animals. For more information, call (619) 316-1362 or visit snipbus.org.