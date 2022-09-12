Southside holds Patriotic Day

The school holds the annual event in remembrance of 9/11 and honor local emergency responders.

Information provided by Southside Parent Club Vice President Amber Matteson.

Southside Parent Club announced that on Sept. 8 Southside Elementary School celebrated Patriotic Day. The release said Southside uses Patriotic Day as an opportunity to teach students about the significance of Sept. 11.

It went to say that Principal/Superintendent John Schilling started the ceremony by giving students, staff, local agencies, and guests a speech to “recognize and show our respect to our first responders and civilians who lost their lives in the national tragedy known as 9/11, and those who have died in the fight for freedom.”

The release said local agencies were invited to partake in the remembrance.

“The Veterans of Foreign War Post 9242, demonstrated the folding of the American flag, and explained what each of the 13 folds represents. Boy Scouts representing Troops 400 & 455 and Pack 444 gave a Presentation of Colors and led the Pledge of Allegiance,” the release said. “Local agencies including San Benito County Sheriff’s Office, Hollister Police Department, AMR, and Emergency Medical Services showed up to support Patriotic Day and be recognized as some of our local heroes.”

It went on to say “Southside Parent Club would like to extend its’ gratitude to those individuals and agencies that were able to partake in our remembrance, and to thank all local heroes for keeping our community safe!”