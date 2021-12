Southside School remains open.

Road crew working to clean up the mudslide at Southside Road. Photo by Robert Eliason.

San Benito County announced that Southside Road is closed following a mudslide near Blossom Lane. The road is closed in both directions. Crews said the clean up may be completed as early as 1:30 p.m.

The county also said there are reports of flooding on Southside Road near Vineyard Estates.

“Please plan your travel accordingly,” the county said.

Southside School remains open, according to staff. Because of the road closure, the only way to the school is through Southside Road in Tres Pinos.