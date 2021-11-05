Special municipal election 2021: Unofficial results

Dolores Morales wins the Hollister City Council District 3 election and will serve a one-year term that ends in Dec. 31, 2022.

Dolores Morales said she is responsible for a $30-million budget in the Santa Clara Probation Department. Photo courtesy of Dolores Morales.

Dolores Morales won the Hollister City Council District 3 seat with 44.39% of the votes. Morales will be sworn in following the certification of the election and complete Honor Spencer’s term, which ends in Dec. 31 2022. The Election Department has 28 days to certify the election results.

The following unofficial results of the special municipal election are from the San Benito County Registrar of Voters.

Lauretta Avina- 376 (33.07%)

Scott McPhail- 111 (9.76%)

Dolores Morales- 482 (44.39%)

Silas Quintero- 145 (12.75%)

Matthew Rojas- 23 (2.02%)

“First I want to say thank you to the voters for entrusting me for their votes to serve our community,” Morales said.

She added that with a 88-vote lead following polls closing on Nov. 2, she trusted she would be declared the winner because Avina would need 60% of the remaining votes. However, she said she wanted to wait until the rest of the votes were counted or even until the election was certified before saying she had won the election.

With a one-year term, she said she was looking forward to working on how to use relief money, help with the general plan update project and making sure the community is informed about all the issue the City Council tackles.

“[I want to make] sure there is more communication with the community on decisions and items on the agenda and how they can communicate with us,” Morales said. “Making sure we do a lot more community engagement and involvement and make sure they have a voice in the process and for them to understand the elements on why decision are made.”

Out of the 5,418 registered voters in District 3, 1,141 submitted a ballot resulting in a 21.06% turnout. Three were undervotes (did not vote for a candidate) and one was an overvote (voted for two or more candidates.

