Special municipal election 2021: Updated results

According to the San Benito County Registrar of Voters, 0 of 3 precincts have been reported.

San Benito County Planning Commissioner Devon Pack as the only public member waiting for the ballots to be counted on Nov. 2. Photo by Noe Magaña.

Election Department verifying ballots match precinct and envelope, and that the election machine will read it. Photo by Noe Magaña.

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as data becomes available. Most recent update Nov. 2 at 8:14 p.m.

Five Hollister residents are vying for the Hollister City Council District 3 seat. The winner of the special election will be sworn following the certification of the election and complete Honor Spencer’s term, which ends in December 2022. The Election Department has 28 days to certify the election results.

The following results of the special municipal election are from the San Benito County Registrar of Voters.

Lauretta Avina- 247 (34.79%)

Scott McPhail- 79 (11.13%)

Dolores Morales- 305 (42.96%)

Silas Quintero- 61 (8.59%)

Matthew Rojas- 18 (2.54%)