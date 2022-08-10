Spring Grove contracts for School Resource Officer

SRO to begin Aug. 11.

Information provided by San Benito County Sheriff’s Office

San Benito County Sheriff’s Office announced it reached an agreement with North County Joint Union School District to provide a full-time School Resource Officer (SRO) in Spring Grove School beginning Aug. 11.

The release said in the wake of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two adults were killed in a school shooting, North County Joint Union School District Superintendent and Spring Grove Principal Jenny Bernosky and Board of Trustees President Ted Zanella contacted Sheriff Eric Taylor and asked if he would consider putting a SRO in Spring Grove School to protect the students.

“The main purpose of the SRO is for security and education, not disciplinary action,” the release said. “A contract was signed by Superintendent Bernosky after a unanimous vote by the Trustees in a special district meeting last night.”

The release said Deputy Jeremy Cedeno has been chosen for this new role.

“The office is very grateful for the opportunity to serve the families, staff, and students at Spring Grove School,” the release said. “Deputy Cedeno will be present during school hours and at special events, will help with traffic issues, and will be developing curriculum to teach the students about the dangers of tobacco, drugs, gangs and more.”

It continued to say, “The Sheriff’s Office is fortunate to have a strong partnership with Superintendent Bernosky, her staff and her Board of Trustees. We are confident Deputy Cedeno has the perfect attitude, heart, and temperament to have an incredibly positive impact on the lives of our youth and to protect them from danger, if necessary.”