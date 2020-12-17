Spring Grove School moves two classes to distance learning after student tests positive for COVID-19

Superintendent states the student had not been at school since Dec. 10.

Students are socially distanced in the classroom. Photo courtesy of Spring Grove.

Two in-person kindergarten classes at Spring Grove School have been moved to distance learning as a result of a student testing positive for COVID-19. According to an email to parents from North County Joint Union School District Superintendent Jennifer Bernosky, the student that tested positive had not been at school since Dec. 10.

“The possibly exposed class (AM and PM) has already been notified via email from me,” stated Bernosky.

The email also notes that according to the California Department of Public Health, a student may be contagious two days prior showing symptoms.

Spring Grove School opened for in-person instruction on Oct. 28. It reported an adult testing positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 16.

BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is working around the clock during this time when accurate information is essential. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s news.