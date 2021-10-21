Spring Grove student hospitalized following medical emergency

The student is listed in critical condition and has been transported to Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford.

Information provided by the County of San Benito

The County of San Benito announced that on Oct. 19, an 11-year-old, sixth grade student at Spring Grove School was transported to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and later flown to Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford. The county said the student is listed in critical condition.

“The student, family and Spring Grove Staff and students remain in our thoughts during this critical time,” the release said.

According to the release, San Benito County Public Health Services confirmed that the student at Spring Grove School tested positive for COVID-19 and that the agency will continue to contact trace and complete a case investigation regarding this incident.

“It should be noted from October 4-7, 72 Spring Grove School sixth grade students attended a science camp in Santa Cruz County,” the release said. “Upon return from science camp, three students tested positive for COVID-19. All 72 students quarantined for the required 10-day period.”

Public Health Services said that those in close contact with the hospitalized student and cases from the camp were notified of their exposure and quarantined in accordance with the COVID-19 Public Health Guidance for K-12 Schools in California, 2021-22 School Year.

“In addition, non-school contacts were also notified and continue to practice standard precautions and self-monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms, regardless of vaccination status,” the release stated.