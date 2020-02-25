Startup Challenge Monterey Bay application deadline draws near

Participants have the opportunity to pitch their idea to a panel of business experts to get valuable feedback, and compete for prizes and exposure to the local community for business development and funding.

Institute for Innovation and Economic Development Executive Director Brad Barbeau, Michelle Doty and Denise Mellor of That Garlic Stuff (2018 winners of Main Street division), and judge Doug Yount at the 2018 Startup Challenge Monterey Bay. File photo.

Information provided by Startup Challenge Monterey Bay.

Calling all entrepreneurs in San Benito, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties! Startup Challenge Monterey Bay is now accepting applications to enter this year’s competition. The application deadline online is March 9 at midnight.

Startup Challenge is an annual competitive acceleration process that teaches, coaches, mentors, networks and connects entrepreneurs to the knowledge and resources they need. Businesses and nonprofits less than two years old can apply, and applicants must be currently living or attending school in the Monterey Bay region.

Participants have the opportunity to pitch their idea to a panel of business experts to get valuable feedback, and compete for prizes and exposure to the local community for business development and funding.

Startup Challenge offers free workshops to participants to help them apply, prepare to pitch and develop key aspects of their business. All workshops meet from 6-7:30 p.m. Upcoming workshops include:

Feb. 26 in Monterey at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, McCone building room M238, 499 Pierce Street

Feb. 27 in Santa Cruz at NextSpace—Pacific Room, 101 Cooper Street

Feb. 27 in Watsonville at the El Pajaro Community Development Corporation, 23 East Beach #209

March 2 in Seaside at CSU-Monterey Bay at the Gambord Information and Technology Building, 3054 Divarty Street

March 5 in Hollister in the San Benito County Board of Supervisors Chamber, 481 Fourth Street

The first qualifying round pitch is scheduled for Saturday, April 14. All applicants get to pitch; finalists move on to the next round and receive mentoring and additional workshops.

For more information and to apply, go to StartupMontereyBay.com

Other related BenitoLink articles: