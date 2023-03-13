State appoints Caballero to represent San Benito through 2024

County voters will choose a new representative under redrawn District 17.

State Senator Anna Caballero speaking at a San Juan Bautista ceremony about a $3 million state grant for the city's wastewater treatment project. Photo by Robert Eliason.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Michael Koteles

State Senator Anna Caballero will remain San Benito County’s representative in the Senate through 2024.

According to her news release on Feb. 9, the Senate Rules Committee appointed her to continue representing Salinas Valley and San Benito County in the California Senate because after redistricting, the regions were left unrepresented.

While San Benito County was redistricted to District 17, the new district lines took effect following the elections. This means Caballero was elected into her new District 14 and since state Senator John Laird was not up for reelection, he remained with his previous district, which left San Benito County unrepresented.

According to the California Redistricting Commission website, because of staggered elections in the Senate in which there are elections every two years alternating between odd-numbered districts and even-numbered districts, the redistricting process creates overlap between new and old districts for even-numbered districts. These areas are referred to as deferred and accelerated voter areas.

“Every Californian deserves to have representation in our participatory democracy,” Caballero said. “I have served the Salinas Valley and San Benito County as an attorney and elected representative for many years, and consider it an honor and privilege to be able to continue to serve over the next two years.

Caballero now represents District 14 which includes majority portions of Merced, Madera and Fresno counties.

The new District 17 will officially be in place following the 2024 election. It includes Salinas Valley, Santa Cruz, San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties. Laird has formally announced he will run for reelection in 2024.

