State Assemblyman Rivas named chair of Assembly Agriculture Committee

Rivas at a farmworker food drive in Salinas. Photo provided by the office of Robert Rivas.

Information provided by the Office of State Assemblyman Robert Rivas .

On Sept. 11, State Assemblyman Robert Rivas was named Chair of the Assembly Agriculture Committee by Speaker Anthony Rendon. Raised in farmworker housing, Rivas represents the 30th Assembly District, which includes the agriculture-rich Salinas and Pajaro Valleys near the Central Coast.

“My district is known as the ‘salad bowl of the world,’” said Rivas, “because our farms grow so much of the fresh produce that our nation and world rely upon to eat. From big growers to small family farms, the health of California’s agriculture industry is critically important. As incoming chair of the Agriculture Committee, I pledge to be a strong voice for farmers, farmworkers, and consumers across our state.”

In a recent release, Rivas stated he will be launching a statewide agriculture tour in October to meet with a diverse group of agriculture industry members, farmworkers, and community leaders from across California. Findings from the statewide tour will help shape legislative policy recommendations.

The Assembly Agriculture Committee has jurisdiction over the Department of Food and Agriculture, agricultural commissions, agricultural commodities, food access, food and agricultural commodity labeling, livestock and poultry, milk and milk products, pest management, expositions and fairs, farmers markets, veterinarians, and other agricultural issues.