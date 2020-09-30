State Assemblyman Robert Rivas gives statement on veto of the Expedited Dam Safety for Silicon Valley Act

“My constituents and the greater Silicon Valley region are at risk of a catastrophic flood from a large earthquake due to the current conditions of the Anderson Dam," Rivas said.

State Assemblyman Robert Rivas. Photo provided by the Office of Robert Rivas.

Information provided by the Office of State Assemblyman Robert Rivas.

State Assemblyman Robert Rivas gave a statement on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s veto of Assembly Bill 3005, the Expedited Dam Safety for Silicon Valley Act. Rivas said he was “deeply disappointed” about the veto.

“My constituents and the greater Silicon Valley region are at risk of a catastrophic flood from a large earthquake due to the current conditions of the Anderson Dam,” Rivas said. “AB 3005 would have expedited the dam’s seismic retrofit project and was vital to ensuring the water supply and environmental benefits for the region expeditiously.”

The Governor’s veto message can be viewed here: https://www.gov.ca.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/AB-3005.pdf