State health officials lift regional stay at home order

Counties now return to the color-coded tier system. San Benito County is in the strictest tier (purple). Services such as outdoor dining and personal care services can resume immediately with required modifications.

Information provided by California Department of Public Health.

Officials with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) ended the Regional Stay at Home Order on Jan. 25, lifting the order for all regions statewide, including three that had still been under the order—San Joaquin Valley, Bay Area, and Southern California. According to a recent release, four-week ICU capacity projections for these three regions are above 15%, the threshold that allows regions to exit the order. The Sacramento Region exited the order on Jan. 12 and the Northern California region never entered the order.

The end of the order allows all counties statewide to return to the rules and framework of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and color-coded tiers that indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity. Tier updates are provided weekly on Tuesdays. Individual counties can choose to impose stricter rules.

Nearly all the counties exiting the regional stay at home order on Jan. 25—including San Benito—are in the purple or widespread (most restrictive) tier. Services and activities, such as outdoor dining and personal services, may resume immediately with required modifications, subject to any additional restrictions required by local jurisdictions. See the county map to find the status of activities open in each county. To see what services and activities are allowed in each tier, click here.

“Californians heard the urgent message to stay home as much as possible and accepted that challenge to slow the surge and save lives,” said Dr. Tomás Aragón, CDPH director and state public health officer. “Together, we changed our activities knowing our short-term sacrifices would lead to longer-term gains. COVID-19 is still here and still deadly, so our work is not over, but it’s important to recognize our collective actions saved lives and we are turning a critical corner.”

Because case rates remain high across most of the state, the state’s Hospital Surge Order remains in place to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed. The Limited Stay at Home Order, which limits non-essential activities between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., expires with the regional stay at home order ending.

The release notes that while there are positive signs that the virus is spreading at a slower rate across the state, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. It is still critical that Californians continue to wear masks when they leave their homes, maintain physical distance of at least six feet, wash their hands frequently, avoid gatherings and mixing with other households, follow all state and local health department guidance and get the vaccine when it’s their turn.