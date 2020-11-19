State issues limited stay at home order for purple tier counties

All gatherings with members of other households and all activities conducted outside the home with members of other households required to cease between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., except for those activities associated with critical infrastructure or required by law.

Information provided by the California Department of Public Health.

California has issued a limited stay at home order for purple tier counties—including San Benito County—in an effort to address an increase in COVID-19 cases statewide.

The order is effective by 10 p.m. on Nov. 21 and will last until Dec. 21, but can be extended or revised as needed. The order is issued pursuant to Health and Safety Code sections 120125, 120130(c), 120135, 120140, 120145, 120175,120195 and 131080; EO N-60-20, N-25-20, and other authority provided for under the Emergency Services Act; and other applicable law.

The order does not apply to persons experiencing homelessness. Nothing in this order prevents any number of persons from the same household from leaving their residence, lodging, or temporary accommodation, as long as they do not engage in any interaction with (or otherwise gather with) any number of persons from any other household, except as specifically permitted herein.

According to the release, the limited stay at home order will reduce opportunities for disease transmission with the goal of decreasing the number of hours individuals are in the community and mixing with individuals outside of their household. Every intervention to decrease mixing of households is critical during this unparalleled increase in case rate rise of about 50% during the first week in November. In particular, activities conducted during 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. are often non-essential and more likely related to social activities and gatherings that have a higher likelihood of leading to reduced inhibition and reduced likelihood to adhere to COVID-19 preventive measures (e.g., wearing face coverings and maintaining physical distance).