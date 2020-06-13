State issues new guidance for expanded personal services

Tentative implementation date of June 19 with approval from public health officer.

Information provided by the County of San Benito.

The state of California released expanded personal services guidance on June 12.

The following guidance has been released for expanded personal services, which includes personal care that requires touching a client’s face, e.g. facials, electrolysis, and waxing. This guidance also applies to esthetician, skin care, and cosmetology services; electrology; nail salons; body art professionals, tattoo parlors, and piercing shops; and massage therapy (in non-healthcare settings).

It is imperative to be advised that the County Public Health Officer must approve the industries to open prior to implementation. The date of implementation will be no sooner than June 19.

A complete list including new Stage Three guidance can be found at COVID19.ca.gov