State issues updated guidance for breweries and wineries

Information provided by the State of California

On March 11, California issued new guidance for breweries and wineries beginning March 13.

Breweries, wineries and distilleries that do not serve meals may open outdoors only with modifications in the Purple (widespread) and Red (substantial) tiers. San Benito County is currently in the Purple tier and will advance to Red on March 14.

According to a recent release, modifications include ensuring that patrons have reservations and that patrons observe a 90-minute time limit. Service for on-site consumption must end by 8 p.m. Previously, and through March 12, breweries and distilleries not serving meals were closed in the Purple and Red tiers.

In the Orange (moderate) tier, indoor operations may begin with 25% of maximum capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. In the Yellow (minimal) tier, indoor operations may increase to 50% of maximum capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer.

The updated guidance does not apply to breweries, wineries and distilleries that provide meals. Those establishments should continue to follow the restaurant guidance.

Bars that do not serve meals remain closed in the Purple (widespread) and Red (substantial) tiers. In the Orange (moderate) tier, bars may begin outdoor operations with modifications. In the Yellow (minimal) tier, bars may begin indoor operations with modifications of 25% maximum capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Beginning June 1, overnight sleepaway camps will be allowed to resume with modifications in the Red, Orange and Yellow tiers.

More information about these updates, and which activities are allowed in the various tiers.