State releases guidance for outdoor personal services, hair salons and barber shops

Information provided by David Westrick, public information officer for San Benito County.

On July 20, Gov. Gavin Newsom released new guidance for outdoor operations for personal services, hair salons and barber shops.

The new guidance for hair salons and barber shops was developed to support a safe, clean, outdoor environment for workers and customers. The new guidance can be found here — Hair Salon and Barbershop Services Provided Outdoors.

According to a June 20 release, outdoor operations may be conducted under a tent, canopy, or other sun shelter as long as no more than one side is closed, allowing sufficient outdoor air movement. Salons and barbershops should not perform a service that would require a customer to have to enter the establishment.

New guidance for personnel services* applies to esthetic, skin care, cosmetology, nail services, and massage therapy (in non-healthcare settings). The expanded personnel services guidance can be found here — Expanded Personal Care Services Provided Outdoors.

*Electrology, tattooing and piercing services must not be provided in the outdoor setting because they are invasive procedures that require a controlled hygienic environment to be performed safely.

The updated guidance can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/. For any local questions or concerns you can email publichealthreferral@cosb.us or call (831) 636-4113