State Route 129 Resurfacing Project Near San Juan Bautista Begins Next

Work to take place July 6 through July

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

Road work will slow traffic at the Highway 101/129 intersection starting Monday, July 6.

In a press release on July 3, 2020, Caltrans gave the following information about its project to resurface State Route 129 from west of Old School Road to east of the US 101/State Route 129 Interchange, just north of San Juan Bautista will begin Monday, July 6.



Motorists will encounter daytime ramp and lane closures Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Fridays from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Motorists will encounter overnight ramp and lane closures Sunday night through Friday morning from 8 p.m to 6 a.m.

One-way reversing traffic control will occur during daytime hours. Details will be announced when the dates/times are certain. Traffic delays should not exceed 15 minutes.

This project will result in an improved roadway surface and a smooth ride for the public. The contractor for this $1.2 million project is Cal Valley Construction Inc. of Fresno, CA.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in San Benito County, motorists may call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit our District 5 website at:

https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5 A link to the location of this project is at: https://www.google.com/maps/@36.8976943,-121.5745422,14z