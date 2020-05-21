State says Hollister must void or suspend growth management program

Housing Crisis Act of 2019 does not allow jurisdictions to adopt new or enforce existing limits on the number of land-use approvals or permits.

The city of Hollister must void or suspend its growth management program, according to a May 12 letter from the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD).

The letter states that the Housing Crisis Act of 2019—which became effective Jan. 1—prohibits localities “from enacting a development policy, standard or condition that reduces intensity, imposes moratoriums, enforces subjective design standards or implements any provision that limits approvals or caps population.” The provisions remain in effect until 2025.

As such, the act does not allow Hollister to adopt new or enforce existing limits on the number of land-use approvals or permits.

If the city fails to void or suspend the program, the letter said HCD may determine the city’s housing element no longer complies with housing element law and take necessary enforcement action, including referral to the Attorney General.

Hollister adopted its growth management program in 2019, and then submitted it to HCD as part of its housing element review on Nov. 25. The city first began considering a growth management program in 2016. HCD previously told Hollister its housing element—portions of a city or county general plan that serve as guides for development procedures—was under review.

Read the full HCD letter