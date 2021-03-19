State Senator Anna Caballero to visit San Benito County to talk with city leadership and small business owners

The March 20 visit is part of an ongoing effort to educate members of the business community throughout Caballero's district on grant funding provided through SB 87.

State Senator Anna Caballero will visit Hollister and San Juan Bautista on March 20. According to a recent release, her visit is part of an ongoing effort to educate members of the business community throughout her district on grant funding provided through SB 87: the California Small Business COVID-19 Grant Relief Program.

The bill, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last month, sets aside nearly $2.1 billion dollars allocated to the Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA) to assist in and administer grants for qualified small businesses who have been devastated economically by the COVID -19 pandemic. This also includes $50 million to nonprofit cultural institutions.

Caballero is expected to meet with city leadership, the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce and small business owners. The tour, which includes stops in Salinas, is part of an ongoing campaign that Caballero is spearheading in order to meet with and talk to local leaders and business owners to make them aware of grant funding that could provide them with relief.

“Small businesses throughout the state have continued to struggle to survive during stay at home orders, yet we know that they are absolutely essential to our economic road to recovery,” Caballero said. “It is a top priority for me to personally talk to business owners and walk them through the application process. Legislation is only helpful if it is utilized.”

