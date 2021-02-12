State sets new COVID-19 vaccination priorities for high-risk residents

Healthcare providers may use their clinical judgement to vaccinate individuals age 16-64 who are deemed to be at the very highest risk for morbidity and mortality from COVID-19.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced on a conference call that effective March 15, healthcare providers may use their clinical judgement to vaccinate individuals ages 16-64.

According to the bulletin CDPH sent on Feb. 12 to vaccine providers, eligible residents are those who are deemed to be at the very highest risk for morbidity and mortality from COVID-19 as a result of one or more of the following severe health conditions:

Cancer , current with debilitated or immunocompromised state

, current with debilitated or immunocompromised state Chronic kidney disease , stage 4 or above

, stage 4 or above Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen dependent

oxygen dependent Down syndrome

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

(weakened immune system) from Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Heart conditions , such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (excludes hypertension)

, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (excludes hypertension) Severe obesity (Body Mass Index ≥ 40 kg/m2)

(Body Mass Index ≥ 40 kg/m2) Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5%

OR

If as a result of a developmental or other severe high-risk disability one or more of the following applies:

The individual is likely to develop severe life-threatening illness or death from COVID-19 infection

Acquiring COVID-19 will limit the individual’s ability to receive ongoing care or services vital to their well-being and survival

Providing adequate and timely COVID care will be particularly challenging as a result of the individual’s disability

Currently vaccines may be distributed to populations identified in Phase 1A and Phase 1B, Tier 1 which includes healthcare workers, long-term care residents, 65 and older, food and agriculture, emergency services, education and childcare sectors.

The list of eligible conditions is subject to change as additional scientific evidence is published and as CDPH obtains and analyzes additional state-specific data.

The provider bulletin is meant to clarify and update California’s vaccine administration prioritization policy, according to CDPH. It may be updated periodically to aid all vaccinators as the state moves through its efforts to vaccinate all eligible populations and as supplies increase over time.