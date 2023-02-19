State to close OptumServe testing site in Hollister

County says the phase out comes as COVID-19 activity is decreasing across the state.

Around 20 people waiting in line on Jan. 6, 2022 outside the Hazel Hawkins Community Health Center where the county conducts COVID-19 tests. Photo by Noe Magaña.

Information from San Benito County

Effective February 23, 2023, the OptumServe testing site located at 930 Sunset Drive, Suite 3 in Hollister will no longer be operating. The site had previously been the location of COVID-19 and flu testing and the county’s Test-To-Treat program.

California continues to phase out underutilized state-run COVID-19 testing and treatment sites in the coming weeks. The phase out comes as COVID-19 activity is decreasing across the state. These sites were an important part of the county’s COVID-19 testing strategy and response.

The OptumServe mobile sites were also shut down earlier this month as they were underutilized for several months due to the decrease in COVID-19 in the county and the availability of over-the-counter COVID-19 tests for the public.

Over-the-counter COVID-19 tests are still available to San Benito residents through several programs. If you need to be tested or treated for COVID-19, contact your primary care provider. In addition over-the-counter tests can be purchased at local pharmacies, while free testing is available through the USPS. Visit https://special.usps/com/ testkits for an order form (limit one order per residential address). In addition, San Benito Public Health Services will be receiving free COVID-19 tests in the coming weeks. More information will be available soon regarding the availability of free tests through the department.

If you test positive for COVID-19 and have symptoms, contact your healthcare provider or SESAME CARE telehealth at www.sesamecare.com/covid for more information about medication treatment for you. Medicine works best if started early and may prevent severe COVID-19 symptoms, hospitalization, and death.

For more information, visit the health department’s website or social media pages. For COVID-19 or Flu vaccination appointments at the health department, please visit myturn.ca.gov or call 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 6 months of age and older.