State wildlife agencies to hold public forum on wild pigs

“The Commission and CDFW have heard and understand public concerns about wild pigs in California,” said Vice President Erika Zavaleta, Chair of the Commission’s Wildlife Resources Committee. “Living with non-native, invasive species such as wild pigs can be a challenge for people and other wildlife. This forum is a chance to learn more about those challenges and discuss how we can collectively address that reality.”

This public opportunity is intended to elicit a broader discussion about wild pigs in California by presenting a scientific framework that supports open and respectful discussion, educating one another about wild pig issues and vetting potential solutions with various experts in the field. Adaptive and integrated strategies will be necessary to address concerns.

“One of the great things about the state of California is the abundance of open areas, natural habitat and diverse wildlife,” said CDFW Wildlife Branch Chief Scott Gardner. “But some non-native species, when introduced, can become prolific and destructive over time. We are looking forward to having a meaningful dialogue with residents, hunters and anyone who has an interest in – or concerns about – wild pigs in our state, so we can work together on strategies to mitigate some of the problems.”

The forum will include two panel discussions, with one focused on issues and concerns associated with wild pigs in California (including animal health, wildlife health, ecosystem health and economic impacts) and the other focused on potential solutions to the identified issues.