Over 100 participants in YMCA of San Benito County’s Y camp got an opportunity to ask members of the community about different careers Aug. 4 at Santana Ranch School in Hollister.

The two-hour event enabled several groups of students to ask two professionals questions about their careers. After 15 minutes, the student group rotated to another classroom where they interviewed two other professionals.

Representing the journalism industry, I was teamed with San Benito County epidemiologist Mallory Schmidt to answer questions from students ages five to 14.

Among the questions were: what we enjoyed and didn’t enjoy about our job; at what age we decided to enter our profession; what our professional goals are and what did we wanted to become when we were children.

Also participating were Hollister Police officers, San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies, doctors, entrepreneurs, farmers and youth development professionals.

Career Day YMCA. Photo courtesy of YMCA.

Crystal Canchola, YMCA Senior Youth development director, said the event was born out of Hollister High School’s Rock the Mock, in which students worked on their job interview skills.

“I loved the thought of allowing youth to interview and learn about different professions,” Canchola said. “I don’t know about you, but growing up, our goals were very singular—doctor, teacher, police officer—which are all amazing careers. But there are so many other good careers out there, where people are happy and fulfilled and I just want our youth to know that they can do so many things and be happy.”

Canchola said she plans on hosting the event again.

