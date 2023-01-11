Suicide Prevention is looking for volunteers

The agency is looking to train in offering suicide prevention and crisis counseling services via phone, chat and text.

The Suicide Prevention Service of the Central Coast (SPSCC) announced it seeks volunteers in Santa Cruz, Monterey, and San Benito counties to train in offering suicide prevention and crisis counseling services via phone, chat and text.

It said the training, which may be over 40 hours, will be offered virtually from Feb. 2 through April 6 on Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

“New trainees will join a community of people dedicated to helping and connecting with others to prevent suicide, support those in crisis, and reduce mental health stigma,” the release said.

According to the release, Suicide Prevention Service of the Central Coast was established to reduce and prevent suicides in the Central Coast by increasing community awareness and education, supporting individuals in crisis and helping those who have lost someone to suicide. It adds it is supported by local and state sources as well as the Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

“Our Volunteer Lifeline Call Responders receive extensive training and ongoing support to provide crisis de-escalation, care, and compassion for our local communities,” said Associate Program Director Molly Touse, Education and Training, Suicide Prevention Services of the Central Coast. “Everybody has a role to play in preventing suicide and our Lifeline has lots of ways people can take part.”

The release said in addition to the 40+ hour training, SPSCC offers training for Suicide Alertness for Everyone or safeTALK, a half-day alertness workshop that prepares anyone over the age of 15, regardless of prior experience or training, to become a suicide-alert helper.

The next safeTALK training will be offered in person Feb. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 104 Walnut Avenue in Santa Cruz.

“Individuals are less likely to take action on thoughts of suicide after speaking to someone who listens without judgment,” said Touse.

For more information, call 831-459-9373 ext. 37 or email [email protected]. Media Contact: Andrea Tolaio, Director of Programs, [email protected], 831-459-9373 extension #36 or visit https://fsa-cc.org/suicide-prevention-service/.