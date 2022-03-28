Suicide Prevention Service of the Central Coast recruiting volunteers

Next training begins May 12.

Information provided by Family Service Agency of the Central Coast

Suicide Prevention Service of the Central Coast announced it is recruiting new volunteers for its Suicide Crisis Hotline.

According to a press release, Suicide Prevention Service is a program of the Family Service Agency of the Central Coast and that it has been a safe and supportive local resource for Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito County residents for 50 years. Their services include the 24-hour suicide crisis line, community education and outreach opportunities (including presentations and trainings), and supportive resources (including peer support groups) for those grieving the death of a loved one by suicide.

“Day and night, trained volunteers answer calls from people who are feeling suicidal, in crisis, grieving, or concerned about the well-being of a loved one,” the release said. “People with thoughts of suicide need a safe place to express their thoughts and feelings and be heard. Through the Service’s comprehensive training, volunteers learn the skills necessary to help callers share their experiences and find support to remain safe.”

The release went on to state that “by reducing stigma, isolation, and silence and by dispelling the myths that surround suicide, volunteers can all make a difference in their community.”

For more information on the Spring Volunteer Training Session, which begins May 12, please contact administrative line 831-459-9373 x2, email [email protected], or visit www.suicidepreventionservice.org. If you would like to volunteer, click here for the application. A staff member will contact you. To learn more about us, check out our full website. Thank you for considering this meaningful message.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, are in crisis, or concerned for a loved one, please call our 24-hour suicide crisis hotline at 877-663-5433.