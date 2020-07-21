Supervisor Jim Gillio steps down

Final day with the county is July 31.

At the July 21 San Benito County Board of Supervisors meeting, District 4 Supervisor Jim Gillio said he was stepping down from the position. He said his last day with the county will be July 31.

“Coronavirus has changed our local family small business, to where I can’t do both,” Gillio said, who owns Central Ag Supply. “I can’t effectively represent you guys fairly, I can’t serve our team members, I can’t be a good dad for my daughter, my family and then run my business. As you can tell it’s incredibly difficult for me to tell you this, but it’s something I need to do.”

San Benito voters elected Gillio to represent District 4 in 2018. He previously served on the Hollister City Council.

It is unclear how Gillio’s resignation will affect District 4 in regards to the general election in November, as the seat was not up for re-election this cycle. A spokesperson with the San Benito County Elections Office told BenitoLink that the office is waiting for a ruling from county counsel on how to proceed, and that a press release will follow.