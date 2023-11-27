Information provided by Community FoodBank of San Benito. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

This year, why not give yourself something special? The feeling that accompanies a gift to your community is priceless, and you can do so while building a better community by supporting the annual “12 Days of Giving” holiday campaign. Now in its 11th year, 12 Days is a community-wide, concerted effort to support nonprofit organizations providing essential services to San Benito County residents. Together, CASA of San Benito County, Community FoodBank of San Benito, Emmaus House, Senior Legal Services, and Sun Street Centers collaborate in a local holiday tradition and one that can leverage your generosity through matches provided by United for San Benito and other local sponsors.

12 Days of Giving this year takes place from Dec. 1-12. During that time, any monetary donation made to any of these organizations will be matched in part by a pool of funds provided by local organizations and businesses.

In over three decades Community FoodBank has grown into an operation that shares healthy, nutritious food to thousands of local residents. One thing remains true in serving a record number of individuals each month – a well-nourished community is a healthy community. Children learn better. Preventable diseases are reduced. And we can all understand the feeling that is derived from sharing a flavorful, nutritious meal.

It only happens with the daily support of local farmers, grocers, producers, and donors and with the thousands of hours of volunteer assistance the food bank counts on each year.

You can become the solution through 12 Days of Giving! It’s easy to donate online, through the mail or in person.

Online: communityfoodbankofsbc.org

In-person or by mail: 1133 San Felipe Road, Hollister, CA 95023

Call our office at 831-637-0340 if you have any questions.

Every contribution has a significant impact. Donations may be designated to one or more specific campaign agencies or shared across all five. Please designate “12 Days” in the memo field.