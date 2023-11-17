Information contributed by Senior Legal Services. Lea este articulo en español aqui.

At Senior Legal Services, we’re on a mission to provide essential legal assistance and support to our senior community members. Today, we reach out to you with a heartfelt appeal for your support as we continue this vital work.

Growing Need in San Benito County:

San Benito County’s senior population is rapidly increasing, ranking third in the state. With this demographic shift comes an elevated demand for legal aid among our elderly community members. We believe that, together as a compassionate community, we can make a significant difference in their lives. Senior Legal Services collaborates with various nonprofit agencies, providing crucial services such as free restraining orders, eviction defense, and public benefits maintenance. In 2023, we’ve expanded our partnerships with CASA of San Benito County, Community Food Bank, Emmaus House, and Sun Street Centers, further strengthening our collective impact.

A History of Positive Change:

Our longstanding partnership, now in its 11th year, has consistently improved the lives of local seniors. Last year, with the generous support of United Way of San Benito County and local businesses, we raised over $179,000, including $58,700 from sponsors like you. This funding has been instrumental in providing essential services to those in need.

Join the 12 Days of Giving Campaign:

We invite you to be a part of our “12 Days of Giving” Campaign as a business sponsor. Your $2,500 contribution will significantly bolster our efforts and have a substantial impact on our mission. In return, your support will be prominently acknowledged in our promotional materials, press releases, social media, and on our website. Your generosity will directly benefit the most vulnerable members of our community.

How to Contribute:

To make your contribution, please make your check payable to “United for San Benito” and send it to United Way for San Benito, 440 San Benito St., Hollister, CA 95023, with “12 Days of Giving Sponsor” in the memo line.

Contact Us:

If you have any questions or need more information, please reach out to us at (831) 426-8824. On behalf of the Senior Legal Services team and the 12 Days of Giving committee, we express our heartfelt gratitude for your consideration. Your support will make a meaningful difference in the lives of our elderly community members. Together, we can provide warmth, security, and dignity to San Benito County’s cherished seniors.