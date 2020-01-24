Transportation

Survey on San Benito County’s Regional Transportation Plan

COG seeks community input on the 2022-2045 long-range plan that guides transportation investments for all forms of travel, including motor vehicle, transit, bicycle, and walking.
Highway 156. Photo provided by COG.
This article was contributed by the Council of San Benito County Governments.

The Council of San Benito County Governments (COG) prepares a county-wide Regional Transportation Plan every four years. The plan is a blueprint to guide investments for all forms of travel—motor vehicle, transit, bicycle and walking—and the movement of people and goods throughout the San Benito region. The plan identifies current and future transportation needs, investments needed to meet those needs and what funds we expect to have available over the next 23 years to make those investments a reality.

COG is currently seeking public input to help define the Goals for the 2022 through 2045 Regional Transportation Plan. Members of the public can provide input to help inform the Plan by taking a short survey and by reviewing the draft goals. Answers from the survey will help us update the draft goals and define priorities.

Links to the survey:

English

Spanish (este enlace lo llevará a la encuesta de inglés, en la parte superior seleccione Español como el idioma preferido)

To learn more about the Regional Transportation Plan, please visit COG’s webpage.

Council of San Benito County Governments - COG

The Council of Governments was formed in 1973 by the Cities of Hollister and San Juan Bautista and the County of San Benito for the purpose of forming consensus on regional transportation issues facing San Benito County. The Council continues this coordination today by providing a public forum for discussion at its monthly meetings.